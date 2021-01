McConnell: Trump 'Fed Lies' To 'Mob' That Attacked US Capitol

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday placed the blame for the attack on the Capitol firmly at the feet of President Donald Trump.

CNN reports the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor that Trump 'provoked' the violent insurrectionists on January 6th.

The mob was fed lies.

They were provoked by the President and other powerful people.