Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Big pullback won't come soon: trader

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Duration: 04:21s 0 shares 1 views
Big pullback won't come soon: trader
Big pullback won't come soon: trader

Vespula Capital's Jeff Tomasulo tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he doesn't see a correction around the corner despite the equity markets' big run up in the last quarter.

Vespula Capital's Jeff Tomasulo tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he doesn't see a correction around the corner despite the equity markets' big run up in the last quarter.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

US stocks close sharply higher, snapping three-day selloff

Proactive Investors

Wall Street green in early deals; FTSE 100 finishes higher

Proactive Investors

We spoke to a Robinhood trader who says he made a 1,300% return from Tesla's stock rally. Here's how he did it.

Business Insider

You might like