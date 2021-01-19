‘The Muppet Show’ Is Heading to Disney+

All five seasons of 'The Muppet Show' will begin streaming on the platform on Feb.

19.

Seasons 4 and 5 have never before been released to home entertainment services.

The show first premiered in 1976 and featured some of Hollywood's biggest stars alongside Jim Henson's iconic characters.

Some notable celebrity appearances included Diana Ross, Mark Hamill, Elton John, .

Steve Martin, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews and more.

'The Muppet Show' joins a Disney+ Muppets collection that currently includes movies, shorts and the 'Muppets Now' series.

It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more, Kermit the Frog, via Disney+.

Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ , Kermit the Frog, via Disney+