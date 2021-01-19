Joe Biden to Propose 8-Year Citizenship Path for Immigrants

Biden is expected to introduce the immigration bill after taking the oath of office on Wednesday.

The plan is intended to "undo the damage" imposed by the Trump administration's immigration policies.

It will provide a faster way to citizenship for anyone living in America without legal status.

Those immigrants could obtain temporary status, or a green card, in five years if they meet basic requirements.

After that, if they decide to pursue citizenship, it will take another three years.

Others, such as those who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children, could qualify for a green card sooner if they meet certain requirements.

.

The legislation does not include a detailed border security plan, which could be off-putting to many Republicans.

Biden intends to reverse other Trump immigration protocols via executive actions, .

Including reopening the U.S. to several largely Muslim countries