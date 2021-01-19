Won't Back Down: MyPillow Guy Flouts Dominion Lawsuit Threat

Mike Lindell, aka the MyPillow guy, is an avid follower of soon-to-be Former President Donald J.

Trump.

And despite Trump's uncertain future, Lindell has not backed down from his baseless claims that somehow the election was stolen.

Now, Gizmodo reports Lindell is facing some significant legal trouble from tweeting his conspiracy theories by Dominion Voting Systems. Despite presenting zero verified evidence, Lindell has accused Dominion of switching, stealing, or undercounting votes.

You have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems Not only that, Lindell said Tuesday that Kohl’s, Wayfair, and HEB plan to stop selling his company’s products.