New York Mets Fire General Manager Jared Porter Over Unsolicited, Explicit Texts

On Tuesday, the New York Mets announced the official firing of their general manager, Jared Porter.

Mets president Sandy Alderson released a statement, saying Porter’s termination was “effective immediately.” .

Jared's actions, as reflected by events disclosed last night, failed to meet the Mets' standards for professionalism and personal conduct, Sandy Alderson, via 'CNN'.

Mets owner Steven Cohen also spoke about the decision on Twitter, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for what Porter did.

In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.

There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior, Steven Cohen, via 'CNN'.

The Mets' decision is due to a recent report by 'ESPN' that Porter sent unsolicited, explicit texts to an unnamed female reporter.

The alleged sexual harassment occurred in 2016, when Porter worked for the Chicago Cubs.

According to 'ESPN,' Porter and the female reporter had a casual texting relationship before he began to harass her.

Although she stopped responding, Porter continued to send her messages and eventually sent an explicit photo of his naked genitalia.

Porter has since acknowledged to 'ESPN' that the texting took place, saying the “explicit ones” were “joke-stock images.”