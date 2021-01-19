Fate The Winx Saga Season 1

Fate The Winx Saga Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club from Iginio Straffi.

Starring Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, Freddie Thorp, Precious Mustapha, Sadie Soverall, Eliot Salt, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Robert James-Collier, Eve Best, Eva Birthistle, Josh Cowdery, Alex Macqueen release date January 22, 2021 (on Netflix)