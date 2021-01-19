Peaceful March Ends With Tense Stand-Off Between NYPD, Demonstrators

A peaceful march in New York City on Monday night ended with a tense stand-off between the NYPD and demonstrators at City Hall.
Several officers were hurt and dozens of people were arrested; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
At the county courthouse, though, a brief tense moment broke out between demonstrators.