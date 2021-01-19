Couples Therapy Season 2 - New Couples, New Problems

COUPLES THERAPY unlocks a hidden world: other people's relationships.

Far from reality-show caricatures, this is true documentary filmmaking that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples.

World-class therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles — and extraordinary breakthroughs — typically hidden behind closed doors.