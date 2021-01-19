Rochester identified as pilot COVID-19 vaccination site

Nine sites across minnesota administering covid-19 vaccines for the next eligible pool of patients.

Katie - this next group is minnesotans over the age of 65..

Pre-k through grad 12 educators and child care workers..

To schedule an appointment..

To schedule an appointment.. you can use the minnesota department of health's scheduling portal online - they're having a high call volume. Unlike covid-19 testing around the state - you can't walk in to these testing sites and be vaccinated.

M-d-h says new open time slots will be available every tuesday at noon.

Currently minnesota is only getting around 60- thousand doses a week with 20- percent of those being divided among the nine new sites based on population and workforce needs.

That means it will still be tough to get an appointment to be vaccinated.

Dept.

The amount of doses of vaccine that are going to be available for those three priority groups that the governor has identified will be very small, very limited, and will hopefully allow us to learn how to do this and really is dependent on the amount of vaccine that's available to us.

Minnesota's health commissioner jan malcom says with around one million newly eligible minnesotans it will likely take more than four months to get through this next group.

Olmsted county currently has about 12-percent of the population vaccinated.

Vaccinations are set to take place on thursday, friday and saturday this week and next week.

