Praying for our nation

Closer to inauguration day...community leaders are trying to find ways to unite and begin the healing process.

One rochester church is using prayers as a starting point.

The chairs here at christ community prayers sessions started at 8 am...and have been running in 30 minute increments all day.

Pastor darril holden jr says the idea to pray for our nation came directly from the bible.

He adds that prayer can be a power tool to heal and unite in times of uncertainty.

Darril holden jr. lead pastor, christ community church "we are for the people of this community.

We are for our country.

We believe there are some things that are bigger then the things that we have allowed to divide us.

The people of our church are spending these 24 hours before the inaguration just to pray and ask god to bring his blessing his peace his grace and his kind of unity to our community and also into our country.

You dont have to be a member to pray here... you just have to sign up before hand.

The prayer session will end at 5pm today.

