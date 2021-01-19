And our giving your best partner diamond jo casino team up with the marine corps league for toys for tots.

And in an unprecedented year - generous donations came in from all corners of north iowa to help families in need during the holidays.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city.

Alex - just how much did the jirgens [email protected] coverage you can count on katie - the amount of donations received this year was so great- there are still extras .

Toys aj-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:a big 'thank you' for toys for tots donations mason city, ia thanks to generous donations this year - toys for tots was able to serve about 59 hundred kids.

Even with the challenges in 2020 - coordinator ernie martinez made sure that families were going to have a christmas.xxx toys aj-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:ernie martinez coordinator, toys for tots north iowa "we as marines and all the volunteers that work with us, i think it makes us feel good because we always had the motto of if we had a problem, we adapt to the situation and make it work."

Martinez tells me he's received check donations in upwards of 68 hundred dollars come in - as well as from the many money jars that were set up around the area.

Live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3.

/ thank you alex.

Even though the holiday campaign is over - you can still donate for next year's toys for tots.

We'll have the information on how to donate under this story at kimt dot com.

/