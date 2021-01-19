A big 'thank you' for Toys for Tots donations

Museums impacted by pandemic
And in an unprecedented year - generous donations came in from all corners of north iowa to help families in need during the holidays.
And in an unprecedented year - generous donations came in from all corners of north iowa to help families in need during the holidays.


Thanks to generous donations this year - toys for tots was able to serve about 59 hundred kids.
Even with the challenges in 2020 - coordinator ernie martinez made sure that families were going to have a christmas. "we as marines and all the volunteers that work with us, i think it makes us feel good because we always had the motto of if we had a problem, we adapt to the situation and make it work."
Martinez tells me he's received check donations in upwards of 68 hundred dollars come in - as well as from the many money jars that were set up around the area.


Even though the holiday campaign is over - you can still donate for next year's toys for tots.
Information on how to donate is available at kimt dot com.

Pick up for Toys for Tots in North Iowa is starting after weeks of collecting toys and donations.