Clinic focuses on COVID-19 long haulers

THIS ARTICLE.MONTHS AFTER BATTLINGCOVID-19 - SOME STILL ARENOT BETTER.THESE PATIENTS AREKNOWN AS LONG HAULERS- AND OFTEN SUFFERFROM OTHER HEALTHISSUES - SUCH AS HEARTCONDITIONS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSHOW US HOW A NEWCLINIC AIMS TO HELPTHESE PATIENTS GETANSWERS AND GET WELL.Amanda Finley, COVID-19 LONGHAULER"It's so hard to get anyone totake you seriously and tolisten.

I've lost friends overthis.

Where they say you arenot still sick with covid, wellexcept here I am."AMANDA FINLEY IS COVID-19 LONG HAULEREVEN AFTER GETTING THEVIRUS, SHE IS STILLFIGHTING LINGERINGSYMPTOMS.Amanda Finley, COVID-19 survivor"I am actually wearing a heartmonitor right now.

I have it fora couple of weeks.

I have hadsome tachycardia, like anincreased heart rate.Shortness of breath, chestpain."FINLEY SAYS SHE ISFELLING HOPELESS....BUT NOW THERE IS A NEWKIND CLINIC FOR PATIENTSLIKE HER AT THEUNIVERSITY OF KANSASHEALTH SYSTEM.Jordan Betts, 41 Action NewsReporter"The hospital is bringingspecialists in these areas TOSERVE AS A TEAM FOREACH PATIENT.

THEY WILLAssess all of their needs andhelps ENSURE ALLDOCTORS ARE all be on thesame page.Dr. Mohamed El Khashab,Cardiologist at University ofKansasHealth System"Yeah, so it's definitely veryimportant because we willfunnel all the data that wehave.

All the imaging teststhat we do like cardiac MRI orCT scans.

The blood tests andalso to get the differentperspectives from differentdoctors like the infectiousdisease perspective, thepulmonary a doctor'sperspective and the cardiologydoctor's perspective.

So Ithink it will be very importantto collect this new data andfollow this patientslongitudinally."THIS IS A VIRTUAL CLINIC.BUT DOCTORS SAY THATWILL NOT IMPACT CARE.Dr. Mohamed El Khashab,Cardiologist at University ofKansasHealth System"We are talking to each otherand knowing the unrevealing.This is definitely importantbecause this will actuallydisperse that information andmake some people present tothe hospital who will not bepresenting to the hospital.Otherwise, if they didn't evenhear about this term."FOR FINLEY, SHE SAYSTHIS CLINIC IS EXACTLYWHAT SHE NEEDS TO GETBETTER.Amanda Finley, COVID-19 survivor"We need bettercommunication and need tohave more conglomeration orcontiuation of patient care.When you have a COVIDclinic, it's all in one place."IN KCK JORDAN BETTS 41ACTION NEWS.