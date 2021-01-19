Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump ‘Provoked’ Capitol Siege

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump ‘Provoked’ Capitol Siege .

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has delivered his most severe and public rebuke of President Donald Trump yet.

During his opening Senate remarks on Tuesday, McConnell explicitly blamed Trump for the deadly Capitol siege.

He referenced Trump’s repeated baseless claims of election fraud, saying that the President “fed [the rioters] lies.” .

McConnell also said that Trump “provoked” the attack.

.

His accusation is in reference to the speech Trump gave to the crowd shortly before the attempted coup.

.

During the speech, Trump urged them to march to the Capitol and “never concede.” .

The mob was fed lies … They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like, Mitch McConnell, via AP News.

Although he blocked a quick Senate impeachment trial from taking place, McConnell has not ruled out an eventual vote to impeach Trump.

.

In a letter to his GOP colleagues following the House’s impeachment vote, McConnell said he had not decided on “how [he] will vote.” .

I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.

, Mitch McConnell, via AP News