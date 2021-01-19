Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter Following Backlash Over Wife's Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin recently came under fire after some social media users accused her of faking a Spanish accent.

Hilaria claims to have come to America from the Spanish island of Mallorca when she was 19 years old for college.

People who say they went to the same high school as her disputed those claims, calling into question her true heritage.

Hilaria then clarified that she was "born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.".

Alec took to Instagram shortly after to defend his wife, and now he's seemingly sick of the comments on Twitter, saying, "Goodbye for now."