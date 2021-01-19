Toys for Tots picks up a $12,000 donation for 2021 holiday season

(WTHI) - It's never too early to start fundraising to make sure local kids have a gift under the Christmas tree.

"toys for tots" received a huge donation today to help at christmas.

"refreshment services peps"i donated over 12-thousand dollars to the terre haute chapter of toys for tots.

You may remember pepsi began collecting a portion of proceeds to give to the organization last year.

They continued to do so after the holidays.

Toys for toys says all the work they put in is well-worth it.

"it's a great feeling, for me doing toys for tots, it's a lot of work.

I won't lie to you.

The backside of it, it's a lot of work.

But, it's for a great cause.

Knowing you're giving something, a little, just a toy for a little child..that's great.

Pepsi representatives say they saw a need..

So they wanted to step up their help to make sure kids continue to