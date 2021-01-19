Toys for Tots picks up a $12,000 donation for 2021 holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - It's never too early to start fundraising to make sure local kids have a gift under the Christmas tree.
Local groups say it's never too early to work to make sure kids have a gift under the tree.
"toys for tots" received a huge donation today to help at christmas.
"refreshment services peps"i donated over 12-thousand dollars to the terre haute chapter of toys for tots.
You may remember pepsi began collecting a portion of proceeds to give to the organization last year.
They continued to do so after the holidays.
Toys for toys says all the work they put in is well-worth it.
"it's a great feeling, for me doing toys for tots, it's a lot of work.
I won't lie to you.
The backside of it, it's a lot of work.
But, it's for a great cause.
Knowing you're giving something, a little, just a toy for a little child..that's great.
Pepsi representatives say they saw a need..
So they wanted to step up their help to make sure kids continue to
The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots are wrapping up their holiday drive to gather toys and food for local families in need.