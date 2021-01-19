Grant awarded to help rural healthcare in Indiana

(WTHI) - Areas of the Wabash Valley will receive a major grant to help with health care.

It's all thanks to the "u-s department of labor".

The "western indiana development board" was part of 9 boards to come together to apply for the grant.

The department of labor granted 250-thousand dollars across indiana.

The money will go to help healthcare workers in rural areas.

Duke energy was apart of the different boards that applied for the grant.

They tells us this money is a great thing for the community.

"it's going to help a lot of people.

Don't know what the number is.

Anywhere maybe from 75 to maybe 150 people.

Just depending on the level of needs there.

" the money will allow leaders to work with local hospitals, nursing homes, and local colleges..

To help