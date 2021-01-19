Biden Administration impact

How will the next administration affect your finances?

We're less then 24 hours away from the inauguration of joe biden.

News 12's winston reed is live in chattanooga to tell us how the presidential transition can effect your wallet.

President elect joe biden has outlined several policies related to taxes, social security and coronavirus relief.

Owner of blue ridge wealth planners john vandergriff explains the short term and long term impacts.

Joe biden's transition into presidency is expected to be the most televised inauguration in our nation's history.

"are you going to be watching the inauguration tomorrow?"

"ye i plan on watching the inauguration."

It will also be the most heavily secured.

"i think it's very they are beefing up the security after recent events because it seems like we're at a time that we can't think about the what if's.

We just gotta prepare for them."

Standup: security measures for any presidential inauguration is common.

What's unusual is the challenge that president-elect joe biden faces trying to manage an economy that is burdened by the covid-19 pandemic.

"a lot of small businesses still feeling the effect.

American people for the most part still unemployed."

Owner of blue ridge wealth planners john vandergriff says the tax deficit, that's now close to 30 trillion dollars is the largest it's been since world war 2.

Vandergriff also says the biden administration may increase taxes for every economic class.

"unfortunately for most people that are going to listen to this, it's not going to be something where only those above 400 thousand dollars are going to feel the effects of it."

Biden's attempt to raise the minimum wage without a cost of living adjustment could lead to more businesses shutting down according to blue ridge wealth partners.

"if you compare east tennessee to san fransisco, 15 dollars goes a lot further here than it does there."

On a positive note, biden's policies offers a tax incentive for families with children, increasing benefits for social security and widowers, and offering the nation it's third round of stimulus checks.

"if we can get more money to people that need it from a stimulus bill, hopefully that pays positive dividend for us in the future."

Vandergriff says most people spend more time planning for a vacation than their financial future.

Live in chattanooga, winston reed, news 12