Vaccine supply

The Covid-19 Task Force talks about the flow of vaccine in Hamilton County.

Hamilton county is doing its best to navigate the crushingly high demand for covid vaccines.

News 12 brian armstrong shows us how the county health department is 'going' with the very limited 'flow'.

We're competing nationwide and with other states.

Limited number of vaccines have impacted nearly everyone.

As phase 1 continues, hamilton county has ran out of vaccines multiple times.

The challenge throughout this has really been a resource issue, can you get the resources you need.

Overtime medical practices will be able to administer vaccines but all that depends on supply.

She says those eligible to receive a vaccine are able to book an appointment online.

People need to first of all watch for an announcement of when a vaccine becomes available.

They can make appointments through the phone line or if they have computer access they can make an appointment electronically.

She says tennessee has done a good job rolling out the vaccine despite the limited number of vaccines from the top down.

A good part of that allocation actually isn't going to health department.

It's going to the drug stores, and they've contracted to vaccinate people at assisted living and nursing homes who are at very high risk.

But there is also good news as both covid cases and hospitalizations are down in hamilton county.

The hospitalizations numbers, which are clearly doing better, have nothing to do with how many test have been conducted.

There are a whole bunch of different things that make us say it looks like we're trending down right now.

Medical exports think it could be because there was less christmas and new years travel and gathering than thanksgiving we are very traveling post thanksgiving surge in cases it was very significant.

We talked a lot about the need to avoid big gatherings during the christmas and new year's holiday.

