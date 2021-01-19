Philadelphia Native Jazmine Sullivan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church Set to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Kick-Off Show | Billboard News
Billboard
The NFL announced on Jan. 19 that H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the..
The NFL announced on Jan. 19 that H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the..
RnB star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super..