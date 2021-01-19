Coronavirus vaccine rollout slow but steady in Huntsville

Dan, megan -- there was a steady stream of people coming in and out of the jaycee community building today.

Some were here to get the vaccine and others came to volunteer.

Peter loux/ volunteer at the covid clinic "our goal is to vaccinate as many of north alabama that we can get taken care of.

About 400 a day we're hoping to get.

We hope that we'll maybe be able to do more" peter loux is a retired anesthesiologist who's volunteering at the john hunt park covid clinic.

So, people like jane pate can get the vaccine.

Jane pate/ vaccine recipient "it went very smoothly.

They're set up.

They have seven stations and they're... the process is going very quickly and very smoothly."

She says it only took her five days to get the appointment.

But thousands more may have to wait longer.

David spillers/ huntsville hospital ceo "we started registering people in the 75 and over age category for vaccines.

We've now received almost 20,000 people, registrations from 20,000 people who are seeking the vaccine."

Loux says the covid-19 pandemic has changed everyone's lives in the past year.

But the vaccine can help the crisis.

Peter loux/ volunteer at the covid clinic "if we are going to get back to normal we have to do certain things.

And part of that is we have to get the community vaccinated" huntsville hospital ceo david spillers says madison county needs one hundred sites vaccinating people for everyone in the county to receive both doses of the vaccine.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.