Mardi Gras 2021: Mardi Gras with a new twist

For more than a century, South Mississippians have celebrated carnival season and Mardi Gras.

Crafts, ar- and music.- - for more than a century, south- mississippians have celebrated- carnival season and mardi gras.- of course, this year, covid has- led to the cancelation of - some of the coast's most popula- and wide-spread - celebrations, but as news 25's- toni miles shows us, this new - chapter in mardi gras history - - - - has some new twists and turns.- - "laissez les bon roule"..

Let the good times roll.- that was easy to say last mardi- gras - now, covid has - revelers marching to the beat o- a different drum... - a question weighing on the mind- of many - from near and - far away - at the mississippi - coastal mardi gras museum as- we head into the full swing of- the 2021 carnival season.

- anna harris, executive director- coastal ms mardi- gras museum: "they're very interested in what we're doing- this year,- and we do tell them that most o- our parades and balls have all- been- deferred, as well as the courts- but we're still celebrating in- spirit, celebrating at- home with our families, and - keeping the traditions alive th- best that we can."

One way they're doing that this- - - - year - anna harris, executive - director, coastal ms mardi- gras museum: "we're going to do a laissez les bon temp to-go- box.

It's a - celebration at home kit.

It wil- have your king cake, a lot of - fun accessories."

Boxes cost a hundred dollars -- all money to help the museum- keep up-and-running.- anna harris, executive director- coastal ms mardi- gras museum: "you can decorate your home, just some really nea- things we - hand-picked to help you - celebrate.

It would be great fo- your office or to give to a - friend- who you usually spend mardi gra- with but you can't."

Toni miles, news 25: "and while mardi gras celebrations across- the board have been - scaled down this year, there ar- some new twists."

Andi oustalet, president of the- board, mardi gras museum: - "just go out and do the yardi gras like they are in new - orleans.

We're trying - to bring that over here, have - people decorate their yards,- whether it is residential or a- commercial business.

We're goin- to have a contest.

We're going- to have some judges - go around, and we're going to - give out some prizes on lundi - - - - gras, the day before mardi gras- we'll give them some great- prizes for their decorations an- their - efforts.

We're really hoping- people will start get into it - and get their yards done.

They- need to let us know at the- museum.

Call the mississippi- coastal mardi gras museum.- and make sure we know that we - know that your yard has been- decorated and - then we'll be able to come by - and see it."

In biloxi, toni miles,