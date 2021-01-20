Pet of the Week: Romeo needs a loving home

A two-year-old shepherd mix that made his way to the Humane Society of South Mississippi back on November 4th as a stray.

- it's tuesday!

Which means its - time for our pet of the week.

- - - - meet romeo!

A two year old- shepherd mix that made his- way to the shelter back on- november 4th as a stray.- he's very eager to get out of - the shelter but he needs your - help!

- there's a good chance romeo has- never had a loving home to- call his own.

- make sure you've got some treat- in your pocket because those- are his absolute favorite!!

Sto- by the shelter and ask to meet- this- heartthrob today!

- hssm's adoption hours are - tuesday-friday from 10am-5pm- and saturday from 10am-4pm.

- romeo is he is heartworm-