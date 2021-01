Mask mandate citations issued at Lansky's, Pets R Us

POLICE CAUGHT ARESTAURANT NOTFOLLOWING THEMASK MANDATEAFTER RECEIVINGMORE THAN 10COMPLAINTS.ASIDE FROM WHEATFIELDS, SINCEDECEMBER BEGAN -TWO OTHERBUSINESSES HAVEBEEN TICKETEDINCLUDING ONEWHERE POLICE SAYTHE MANAGERARGUED WITH THEM.31LANSKY'S AND PETSR US DON'T HAVEMUCH IN COMMON.LANSKY'S SELLSPIZZA, PASTA ANDPHILLY STEAKS.AND PETS R USSELLS...PETS.OMAHA POLICE SAYTHEY DO SHARE ONEPROBLEM...NOT FOLLOWINGOMAHA'S MASKMANDATE.BUT THEIR HISTORYWITH OPD IS VERYDIFFERENT.OFFICERS WERECALLED TO PETS RUS, ON SEVENDIFFERENTOCCASIONS OVERTHE MASK MANDATEBEFORE THEYISSUED A CITATION.IT TOOK JUST ONEVISIT TO LANSKYS.WADE178201 8:55 "THEY WERE GIVEN ACITATION AS WELLBECAUSE THEYWEREN'T INCOMPLIANCE ANDAPPEARED TO BEUNWILLING TOCOMPLY WITH THEORDINANCE."ACCORDING TOPOLICE RECORDS ONDECEMBER 18TH,OFFICERS SAW THEGENERAL MANAGERCHRISTOPHERHOFFMAN NOTWEARING A MASKTALKING TOCUSTOMERS.WHEN OFFICERSTOLD HIM THEY HADRECEIVED FOURCOMPLAINTS, OPDSAYS HE BECAMEAGITATED ANDDEFENSIVE...TELLING OFFICERSTHIS IS HIS FAMILY'SBUSINESS AND HE ISNOT REQUIRED TOWEAR A MASK IN THEKITCHEN AREA OR INHIS OFFICE.WADE178201 9:01REPORTERCOURTNEY JOHNS:"DO YOU THINK HADTHE OWNER NOTBEENCONFRONTATIONAL,MAYBE THEY JUSTWOULD HAVEGOTTEN AWARNING?" LT.WELLS "I DON'TKNOW.ULTIMATELY, THATWAS THEDISCRETION OF THEOFFICERS.THEY DO HAVE SOMEDISCRETION INTHESE MATTERS.PETS R US WAS AMORE FAMILIARSTORY , WITH POLICEVISITING THREETIMES IN THE MONTHOF DECEMBERALONE, BUT DURINGEACH OF THOSEVISITS, OFFICERSSAY THEY WEREFOLLOWING THERULES...UNTIL JANUARY 3RD.WADE178201 5:22"THEY WENT AND DIDA COMPLIANCECHECK, INFORMEDTHEM WHAT THEREQUIREMENT WAS,AND APPARENTLYWERE STANDING BYAT THE LOCATION.AND WITHIN 10MINUTES, THEYOBSERVED THEEMPLOYEE TAKE HERMASK OFF WHILEHELPINGCUSTOMERS ANDTHEY CONFRONTEDHER AND ULTIMATELYISSUED A CITATION."DIFFERENTBUSINESSES ...WITH DIFFERENTBACKGROUNDS...IN THE ENDLIEUTENANT WELLSSAYS IT DOESN'TMATTER.WADE178201 9:17"WE'RE WELLBEYOND THEEDUCATIONALPHASE.WE'VE BEEN DOINGTHIS SINCE AUGUST,THAT IF PEOPLEAREN'T COMPLYINGWITH THE MASKORDINANCE AT THISPOINT, CITATIONSWILL BE ISSUED."BOTH BUSINESSESDECLINED OURREQUEST FORCOMMENT.THE TWOEMPLOYEES WEREFINED 25 DOLLARSEACH FOR NOTWEARING A MASK.YOU CAN SEE TH