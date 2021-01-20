Vegan Restaurant Becomes In France Earns Michelin Star

A plant-based restaurant has become the first vegan eatery to earn a Michelin star.

The restaurant, in the small village of Arès, near Bordeaux, is a completely animal-free establishment.

According to CNN, the restaurant "ONA" will appear in the Michelin Guide to France.

It is among 54 restaurants to earn its first star in the 2021 update.

Michelin said a "key takeaway from the 2021 selection is the continued spread of diverse styles of cuisine".

ONA boasts a seven-course evening menu priced at $72.00