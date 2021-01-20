Teacher helps family in need after their home floods

After a water main break flooded the Crabb family's home, a CPS teacher Gretchen Bayer jumped into help with clothing, gift cards and other donations.

THE BOND BETWEEN A TEACHER --A STUDENT -- AND THATSTUDENT'S FAMILY IS A SPECIALONE.

BUT IN TONIGHT'SACT OF KINDNESS -- THAT BONDWITH SOME VERY SPECIFIC PEOPLEIS áSUPER SPECIALá -- BECAUSEOF THE GOOD WORK IT'SPROMPTED.Honestly amazing doesn'texplain what she is.THOSE ARE ASHLEY CRABB'STHOUGHTS ABOUT HER SON'STEACHER -- MORE ON THAT IN ABIT.

FIRST -- YOU MIGHTRECOGNIZE ASHLEY.

WE DIDA COUPLE STORIES ABOUT HERTHIS MONTH AFTER A WATER MAINBROKE -- FLOODING HER HOMENEAR RIVERSIDE DRIVE.

THEUPHEAVAL INTERRUPTED HER SON'SREMOTE LEARNING.

JAYDEN WHOHAS AUTISM - AND HIS MOM SPENDVIRTUAL TIME WITH HISCINCINNTI PUBLIC SCHOOLSTEACHER, GRETCHEN BAYER, EVERYDAY.

SHE'S A PRESCHOOLINTERVENTION SPECIALIST...ANDSHE CARES ABOUT HIS ABILITY TOCONTINUE TO LEARN.

IT'S ONEOF THE REASONS SHE JUMPED INTO HELP WHEN THE FLOODDISRUPTED THEIR LIVES .

SHECOLLECTED CLOTHING AND GIFTCARDS ... WITH DONATIONSTOPPING THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS.I had clothes all over mydining room and I sorted --people were going out andbuying new clothes...peoplewere donating 100 here -- 100there...it wasbeautiful...Why did youspearhead this...you're kindof the nexxus point here.I would do it for anyonereally...but having it be oneof my students...just made mewant to reach out to mycommunity...to behonest...this isn't me...thecommunity poured intothem...cps poured intothem...i helpedfacilitateI really can't explain ...weare very greateful...helps somuch right now...it reallydoes.AND MANY OF HER THANKSGO TO GRETCHEN -- WHO IS QUICKTO SAY IT'S A COMMUNITY EFFORTTO GET STUDENT JAYDEN BACK TOHIS ROUTINE SO HE CAN BELEARNING FULL THROTTLE AGAIN.LOVELY WORK -- FROM A LOVELYPERSON.

KUDOS!!!