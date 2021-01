Harry Brant, Son Of Stephanie Seymour And Peter Brant Dies At 24

Harry Brant has passed away.

The model and entrepreneur's death was confirmed by his parents.

Brant is the son of model Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant.

According to CNN, Brant died of an accidental overdose.

Brant wrote for Interview Magazine and helped develop a unisex cosmetic line.

He was 24 years old.