Shingletown Medical Center starts administering Covid-19 vaccine to people over 75

People over 75-years-old in Shasta County can start getting their Covid-19 vaccine.

happening today - people over 75 in shasta county can start getting their covid-19 vaccine

The shingletown medical center expects to vaccinate at least 100 people today.

The shingletown medical center repurposed its fitness center into a vaccination clinic.

This is what it looked like before people started showing up to get their shot.

Katie wahler-- the medical director at the shingletown medical center-- tells action news now, a lot of people want to get vaccinated.

People are very excited, they're very enthusiastic.

They want this vaccine and we are empathetic to that.

We want to give this vaccine.

That's kind of our main objective, along with not wasting any doses.

If you're over 75 and want to get vaccinated you must make an appointment.

And the medical center says its already gotten more than 600 calls about the vaccine.

The clinic says it will reach out to the clinic says it will reach out to you to confirm you appointment so don't keep calling back..

Reporting live in shasta county, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

We have the number to the clinic on action news now-dot- com-news links.

Now - the clinic actually vaccinated 40 people in the over 75 group last friday because they had some leftover vaccines and didn't want it to go waste.

