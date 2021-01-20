Oakland Chef Dishes Up 'Democracy Gumbo' To Celebrate VP-Elect Kamala Harris' Inauguration
Oakland chef Robert Dorsey is helping to celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's inauguration by dishing up one of her favorite foods, seafood gumbo, many years after they were taught by the same teacher.

Don Ford reports.

(1/19/21)