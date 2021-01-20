U.S. top diplomat nominee calls China Uighur policy 'genocide'
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China - even if he did not agree with all his methods - and endorsed the assessment that it was committing genocide in Xinjiang.