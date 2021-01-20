U.S. top diplomat nominee calls China Uighur policy 'genocide'

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China - even if he did not agree with all his methods - and endorsed the assessment that it was committing genocide in Xinjiang.
US Declares China’s Policies Toward Uyghurs Amount To ‘Genocide’
Eurasia Review
China’s repression of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in its northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region..