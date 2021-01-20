Victim identified in Lyford house fire

(WTHI) - We now know the identity of the person killed in a fire in Lydford earlier this month.

This time.

We now know the name of a victim who died in a house fire in parke county.

It happened last week in lyford... at a home on sherfick lane.

A witness told fire crews someone was inside as they battled it.

Afterward..

They found one man had died.

Tonight, the parke county coroner is saying 53 year old danny forbes had died of smoke inhalation.

He was the sole resident.

No foul play is suspected.

We're still working to find a cause for