Welcome back... after their fall schedule was postponed due to covid-19 the big ten volleyball season gets underway later this week... the conference will play a 22-match conference only season from january through april... this means former terre haute south star caitlyn newton returns to action..... the purdue senior opens her season friday when the 13th ranked boilermakers play at number one wisconsin.... last season was a breakout year for caitlyn...the hitter was named second team all-big ten after she led purdue in kills... she earned multiple national all-american honorable mention honors...purdue knows if there going to be good this year, then caitlyn newton has got to deliver for them....