Pence, McConnell, and McCarthy To Skip Trump's Departure Ceremony

At least three top Republicans plan to miss President Donald Trump's farewell ceremony.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep.

Kevin McCarthy will attend church with Joe Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence is unable to make it due to logistical issues, says Business Insider.

Many people see this as the final snub to Trump from his once-closest allies.

Others may also fail to attend but none so far have been confirmed outside of these three.

Joe Biden is set to take office tomorrow and become the 46th President of the United States.