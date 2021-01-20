Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Wake Up Weather

Credit: WAPT
Duration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Sunshine should break through theclouds a little bit Wednesday morning,but it won't last.

Clouds start toincrease again later in the day, and alittle light rain arrives lateWednesday night, probably aftermidnight.

Few periods of rain ThursdayThursday night to Friday around ofheavy rain could move out by Fridayafternoon.

So it's not in all daysituation right down Saturday.

Suncomes back out, but more rain lateweekend and to start next week,okay?

