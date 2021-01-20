Local Party Leaders Weigh in on Inauguration

Impeached.

I spoke with party leaders on both sides of the aisle -- and while they may think different politically -- they've all been waiting anxiously for tomorrow -- eager to put the past behind them -- and embrace the next four years -- it's just hours now before joe biden is sworn in as america's 46th president -- and local party leaders are weighing in -- "very excited to see the new administration come in./ all of us are probably anxious for the same thing, for a safe drama free transition of power from one president to another."

Vice-chair of the vanderburgh county democratic party nick iaccarino shares his thoughts over possible unrest -- "i am confident with both the national guard and our police force in the capital they'll be able to control the situation.

My hope is they'll be better prepared than they were a couple of weeks ago.

I hope they've learned from some of their errors a couple of weeks ago and we see things unfold smoothly."

And newly elected president of evansville's city council --- republican ron beane hopes a smooth transition will help move the country forward -- "the last four years have been very troubling for a lot of people in this country and i think joe biden and vice presdent kamala harris will come in at full speed and i think they've got a lot of people lined up to do a lot of things."

But a new administration -- means new policies -- raising some concerns for vanderburgh county's republican party chair wayne park -- "to make sure he maintains the good economy that set up here prior to the pandemic and also a little concerned about some of the foreign policy issues, the border crossing situation, i think we need to be very careful about letting people in here in regards to that."

But despite any party differences -- all three agree on one thing -- "get beyond the division, i think it represents really a key point for our country and just being able to build back those bridges./ tomorrow will be a good day, it will be a proud day for america and a very positive turn the corner kind of day./ it's biden's time and we all need to get behind and support the president and he needs to fully recognize that