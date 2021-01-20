Take a look inside a mass vaccination site

We tour the mass Covid-19 vaccination facility in Cerro Gordo County.

"* the inside of the old sears department store has been transformed.

Where there were once appliances and tools ?

"* now there are vaccination stations and waiting areas.

Here's what it looks like inside.

You can see stations set up ?

"* to process paper wok and administer the innoculation.

There's also a waiting area where people will be monitored after getting the vaccine.

It's designed to move large groups of people through as quickly as possible.

C?

"*g public says they could handle about 15?

"*hundred people a day ?

"* depending on the supply of vaccine they we've got room.

We've got staff.

We're going to put vaccine in people's arms as fast as we can, as long as we have vaccine.

They're going to come in, go through the entire process.

We hope we can get them in and out of the building in a relatively short period of time.

They plan on vaccinating a few people starting this week.

They expect the numbers to pick up when the 1?

"*b group begins vaccinations after february first.

That group includes people 75 or older and teachers.

County health plans on utilizing the code red alert system to notify the public when shots become available.

