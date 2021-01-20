Utica College football releases abbreviated schedule to return to action in spring

After months of uncertainty and waiting, the Utica College Pioneers football team finally has games on the schedule for an abbreviated '2020' season beginning in March.

Today - that possibility became closer to reality.

The pioneers have released a schedule for the - technically 2020 season.

The slate consists of three games - beginning on march 23rd at gaetano stadium against alfred.

That's the only home game - with a tilt against hartwick on march 30th in oneonta - and on april fifth in rochester against saint john fisher.

All games are contingent on covid-19 guidelines at the time.

There will also be intrasquad scrimmages at dates to be determined.

I caught up with head coach blaise faggiano tonight who said three games is a good amount to get their feet wet - but not be burnt out come hopefully a full season in the fall.

After months of waiting - a return to the gridiron is finally in sight.

Blaise faggiano: we can't wait to be able to do that.

We can't wait to be able to be in the locker room togher, allholdm prayer before we at the field.

I can't wait to come running into the tunnel and watch the guys running out of the tunnel, whether we have fans or not.

We are hoping, we don't know if we can stream the games, but it's really for those student athletes to be able to go out there and compete and be able to have that opportunity.

There of been so many other places that didn't even try, they didn't even go back to school in the fall and i really give our college presidents and conference a lot of credit because it means so much.

The pioneers plan to start out practicing four times a week beginning on february first.

Student-athletes will receive covid test three times per week.

There are three seniors that will be playing their final games this spring.

The rest will be returning next fall.

