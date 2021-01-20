Maserati MC20 Modelling

The astonishingly elegant yet dynamic body of the MC20 captivated the audience at the Auto China 2020.

Being 100% made in Modena and built in the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant, the MC20 inherits Maserati’s rich Italian heritage while also demonstrating an irrepressible drive towards the brand’s future of innovation.

The MC20 is powered by the new Nettuno engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies that are now available in the power unit of a road car for the first time ever.

The engine, which incorporates MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology, is a 630 horsepower V6 producing 730 Nm of torque that ensures a 0-100 km/h acceleration time under 2.9 seconds and a top speed of over 325 km/h.

Thanks to a best-in-class weight/power ratio at just 2.33 kg/hp, the MC20 effortlessly runs on the road at extremely high speeds.