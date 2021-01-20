TMC Vs BJP in Bengal: ‘Goli maro’ slogans, clashes, war of words escalate

Political temperature is rising in West Bengal as the 2021 Assembly election approaches.

‘Goli maro’ slogans were heard, this time at a Trinamool rally in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Purba Bardhaman between workers of the two parties.

Some BJP workers were injured in the clashes and have been admitted to the hospital.

These clashes come as the verbal duels between leaders from the two parties have escalated in the last month.

While BJP’s Dilip Ghosh said that TMC had been reduced to half in 2019 polls and would now be wiped out after 2021 polls.

He added that people of the state now want change and stand behind the BJP.

TMC leader Madan Mitra said that they would cut those who wanted to take over Bengal.

