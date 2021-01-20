Police seek suspect in 6 alleged robbery cases

Las Vegas police are looking for a man possibly connected to six robbery cases in the valley, the department says.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
Las Vegas police are looking for a man possibly connected to six robbery cases in the valley, the department says.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
BUSINESSES THROUGHOUT THEVALLEY...DETECTIVES SAY...THE MAN WALKS IN AND TAKESMONEY FROM THE CASHIER ATGUNPOINT..EACH OF THE ALLEGED ROBBERIESHAPPENED THIS MONTH..ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ISBEING URGED TO CALL POLICE..NEW TONIGHT...WITH MONEY TIGHT THESE
ANCHOR 022620 A BLOCK EDIT
Authorities believe an East St. Louis woman with a history of theft cases against her ran an online boutique out of her basement,..