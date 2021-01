Used appliance warning; Single mom ends up with $2,000 repair bill

MEET...ARE BUYING UP USEDAPPLIANCES..BUT..AS A SINGLE MOTHERLEARNED..THERE COMES A RISK....WITH BUYING..MAJOR APPLICANCES..STEPHANIE HOLLEY FOUND A HOMEFOR HER CHILDREN TO GROW UPIN..."THEY HAVE 3 SISTERS AND THEYARE ALL DYING TO GET IN HERE."WITH LITTLE MONEY LEFT, THISSINGLE MOM BEGAN LOOKING FORUSED APPLIANCES."I ACTUALLY POSTED AN AD IN THEFREECYCLE NETWORK AND GOT AFREE STOVE...." IT WENTWELL UNTIL SHE BOUGHT THIS USEDHVAC SYSTEM FOR HEAT AND AIR."AND THIS IS THE AC UNIT." ITWAS A RETURNED, ALMOST NEWMODEL....FROM A NONPROFITBUILDING SUPPLY STORE."THEY SAID 700 DOLLARS, SO WEWENT BACK THE NEXT DAY ANDBROUGHT IT IN ..." BUT HERINSTALLER NOTICED PIECESMISSING."THE VENT PIPE IS NOTCONNECTED, THE WIRING HAD BEENCUT OBVIOUSLY." A HEATING ANDCOOLING COMPANY QUOTED MORETHAN TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS TOFIX IT!"THERE WAS THREE THINGS WRONGWITH IT....MAINLY THE CONTROLBOARD." BUT WHEN STEPHANIECONTACTED THE STORE, SHELEARNED SHE WAS OVER THE 30 DAYRETURN PERIOD....BY 4 DAYS.USED APPLIANCES CAN BE A GREATOPTION IF MONEY IS TIGHT OR YOUCANT FIND SOMETHING DUE TO THEAPPLIANCE SHORTAGE.BUT IF YOU ARE BUYING USED,IT'S KEY TO GET SOME GUARANTEETHAT THE ITEM IS GOING TO WORK.THE CONSUMER GUIDE ANGIE'S LISTSAYS USED KITCHEN APPLIANCESARE FINE...BUT SAYS DON'T NOT BUY USED:-WATER HEATERS -AIRCONDITIONERS -OR FURNACES ITSAYS THEY OFTEN REQUIREEXPENSIVE REPAIRS...ASSTEPHANIE LEARNED..(SOT) "NEW, IN WORKING ORDER,EVERYTHING.NO, NOT THE CASE."SO...HERE'S THE BOTTOM LINE:BEFORE YOU BRING....A USED APPLIANCE HOME....ASK...HOW MANY DAYS YOU HAVE....TO RETURN IT.

AND...MAKE SURE....YOU TEST IT.....BEFORE THEN...SO YOU DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.EDUCATORS IN NEVADA SAY...NEW INDUSTRIES AND PROFESSIO