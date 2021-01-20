Adorable footage shows the moment a cute cat decided to go for a ride on his owners robotic vacuum cleaner.

This adorable footage shows the funny moment a cat decided to go for a ride on his owner's robotic vacuum cleaner.One-and-a-half-year-old Jett was totally relaxed as he was propelled around the living room on top of the robotic device.Owner Chenice Gynn, 24, took the video of Jett's exploits at her home in Yate, Bristol.Chenice said: "My fiancé Ellis and I have seen many videos of animals on Roombas in the past, however my cat has always been a little bit hesitant whenever we have tried."However, he loves playing and being in boxes.

We put him in the Amazon box and placed him on top. "He absolutely loved it.

He ended up chilling in the box and didn't want to leave."He even wanted to go back on after crashing and falling off."We thought the entire thing was hilarious, especially when the Roomba started spinning him around rapidly, which he seemed to really enjoy."You can find more of Jett's antics under his Instagram @jett_the_kitten.