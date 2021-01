Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara | Guru Gobind Singh spent 10 years here | Oneindia News

There is a Gurudwara at 14,000 ft high up in the Himalayas which is a quaint pilgrimage spot for Sikhs.

Not as popular perhaps as the Golden Temple or Nankana Sahib, but equally sacred is the Hemkund Gurudwara nestled in the Himalayas, where the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, spent 10 years meditating.

