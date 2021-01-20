Watch: India sends Covishield vaccines to Bhutan & Maldives

India on Wednesday sent coronavirus vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives.

India is sending doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Trucks with Covishield left from Pune’s Serum Institute of India for Bhutan.

The move is in keeping with India’s “neighborhood first” policy.

Consignments were airlifted and handed over to officials in Maldives and Bhutan.

India will also be dispatching vaccines to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles.

This comes days after India launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

