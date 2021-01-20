Richa Chadha on nepotism in Bollywood, Madam Chief Minister film |Aur Batao

Actor Richa Chadha gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

The actor talks about her latest movie, Madam Chief Minister.

Richa plays Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the movie directed by Subhash Kapoor.

The movie is releasing in theatres on January 22.

Richa also talks about nepotism in the industry.

All this and a lot more in this episode.

