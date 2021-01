Trump pardons former strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

President Trump granted pardons to 73 people and commuted the sentences of 70 more people.

PRESIDENTTRUMP GRANTED PARDONS TO 73PEOPLE AND COMMUTED THSENTENCES OF 70 MORE PEOPLE.DOCTOR SALOMON MELGEN IS ONEOF THOSE..

THE COMMUTATIONSUPPORTED BY CONGRESS MEMBERSAND HIS FRIENDS, FAMILY ANDFORMER EMPLOYEES, ACCORDING TOTHE WHITE HOUSE.

DR. MELGEN,WHO OPERATED EYE CLINICS FROMDELRAY BEACH TO PORT ST.LUCIE, WAS CONVICTED IN 2018OF HEALTHCARE FRAUD AND FALSESTATEMENTS..

IT WAS ACTUALLYDESCRIBED BY PROSECUTORS ASBEING CONNECTED TO THE BIGGESTMEDICARE FRAUD IN THE NATION'SHISTORY.

DOZENS OF OTHERS WEREGRANTED CLEMENCY ANDPARDONS... INCLUDING STEVEBANNON, RAPPER LIL WAYNE, ANDFORMER DETROIT MAYOR KWAMEKILPATRICK.

PRESIDENT TRUMPAND FAMILY MEMBERS WERE NOT ONTHE LIST OF PARDONS RELEASEDBY THE WHITE HOU