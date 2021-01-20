America's 46th President: Joe Biden's long road to the White House

Joe Biden fulfills a decades-long ambition in becoming the 46th President of the United States.
A former Vice President, Senator and three-time candidate for the nation's highest office, it's been a long road to the White House.
More National Guard troops were seen arriving in the US capital on Tuesday (January 19) ahead of Inauguration Day.