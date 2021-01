PM challenged on 'open border' during pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has pressed Boris Johnson over the UK's 'open border' during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Labour leader questioned why the Prime Minister overruled the Home Secretary last March when she raised the issue of border controls, and why tough measures were only introduced last week.

Report by Etemadil.

