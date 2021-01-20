Congressman Reflects On Time Spent With

People across the country -- and right here in north alabama-- will be watching the inauguration live as it happens today!

Lets bring in waay 31's sophia borelli.

Sophia -- you spoke with a former alabama congressman who served with the president elect, back when he was vice president.

What did he tell you?

Pat, marie -- dr. parker griffith was serving as a u.s. representative for alabama when he attended resident barack obama's inauguration back in 2009.

He told me it's an experience he will never forget, with the crowds of people in attendance.

Back then -- he was not worried about the security that is in place this year.

He explained how this year will look different from the one he attended just 12 years ago.

"he is very, very stable and he does not have an ego.

He doesn't get his feelings hurt.

He's not going to be firing people when they disagree with him.

He's going to listen to them.

He's a god listener.

He's got a great partner in his wife and i think even those who are skeptical of biden, i think you are going to be surprised."

Griffith told me is going to watch the events today and is optimistic about america's future.

