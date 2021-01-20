Man Arrested at O’Hare Airport After Living There for 3 Months Afraid to Fly Due to the Pandemic

A man was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for trespassing after allegedly living in the airport for three months.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
A man was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for trespassing after allegedly living in the airport for three months.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
In a Bizarre incident, a 36-year-old Indian-origin man who was too scared to fly due to the coronavirus pandemic lived undetected..
A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a..